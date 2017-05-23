‘I’m Sorry!’ Rehabbed Kathryn Dennis Apologizes For Breaking Up Family In Sad Letter

Kathryn Dennis finally came clean to Thomas Ravenel about her substance abuse issues on the latest episode of Southern Charm.

Ravenel shared the letter she wrote him with JD Madison, and the revelation was heartbreaking.

“Thomas, it feels like time has truly flown by,” Dennis wrote. “It’s almost 2017 and we haven’t spoken or seen each other since the beginning of 2016. It makes me truly regretful of the way things ended with us, leaving our children with only their father or their mother, and never both together.”

“For that I am truly and sincerely sorry.”

In a separate scene, Dennis admitted that he “missed” making Ravenel “feel loved” because he “has a hard time accepting it from people,” and even broke down over how proud Ravenel was showing off their kids to his father.

Radar previously reported that Dennis, 24, sent the note to Ravenel, 54, in November 2016.

The couple is still fighting over their children, Kensington Calhoun Ravenel, 3, and St. Julien Rambert Ravenel, 18 months, as Dennis allegedly refuses to hand over her drug tests and rehab records.

Dennis checked into rehab over the summer after a failed test revealed that she had amphetamine, marijuana, crack/cocaine and methadone in her system.

She denied failing the test on the season three reunion after slamming Ravenel for being an “alcoholic”.

