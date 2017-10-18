‘This Is Us’ Cast Demanding ‘Huge’ Pay Raise Amid Booming Ratings

The This Is Us cast may be getting into Hollywood’s highest paid list very soon, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the show is now reaching the level of stardom once seen on Modern Family and Friends.

After bringing in 12 million viewers for their show’s debut, things are about to change for the talented cast.

A source told Straight Shuter that after he premiere, the actors got together and “demanded a huge pay increase” from network executives. “They are one of the highest-rated shows on TV, and now they should be making some of the highest money.”

As of now, Mandy Moore, 33, and Milo Ventimiglia, 40, make close to $80K an episode, while Sterling K. Brown, 41, makes $75K.

Justin Hartley, 40, makes a measly $40K, as does super-diva Chrissy Metz, 37.

Modern Family and Friends stars got paid a fortune during their time in the spotlight, with showbiz insiders claiming each actor got paid up to $1 million an episode!

The This Is Us cast’s pay raise may seem excessive to fans, but if they’re delivering numbers like those, aren’t they worth every penny? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

