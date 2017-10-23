All Eyes On Chyna: Kardashians Hire Private Detectives To Dig Up Dirt On Rob’s Baby Mama

The Kardashians are about to go to war with Blac Chyna.

Radaronline.com has learned that the famous family has spent a fortune hiring some hardcore private detectives to spy on the former stripper as Kris Jenner explores all options.

The move comes as Chyna steps up her legal battle with Rob Kardashian and the entire family in the courts.

An insider revealed: “They want vengeance not because Chyna hurt Rob but because she insulted the family and dragged their name through the mud.

“Kris is organizing the thing with Khloe and Kourtney’s help and Kim’s support.

“It was Kris’ idea to hire private detectives to tail Chyna’s every move, take pictures and damaging video.”

“They’ve got the inside track of what Chyna’s doing 24/7 and won’t rest until they see Chyna go down in flames.”

The move comes after Chyna filed court papers against the whole family following her messy split with Rob.

The gloves are officially off after Chyna called Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and all of the sisters “predators” who conspired to ruin her life after she ended the relationship.

