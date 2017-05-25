Teresa Giudice To Publish Second Tell-All About ‘Darkest Times’

Teresa Giudice STILL has more secrets to reveal!

Just one year after releasing her prison tell-all, Turning Tables, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star has announced she’s publishing a second memoir this fall called Standing Strong.

“Writing this particular book has been very emotional and personal for me as I am going to depths that I have never gone to in previous books,” the mother of four said yesterday.

The 45-year-old will discuss single motherhood as her husband Joe serves a three-year prison sentence and faces possible deportation to Italy on fraud charges. (Teresa has completed a year-long sentence on similar charges in December 2015.)

PHOTOS: Pin-Thin Teresa Giudice Teases Jailbird Joe With New Seductive Photos

She will also talk about her beloved mother’s death in March 2017.

“She is crushed,” a friend said at the time of the shocking loss.

Will you read Teresa’s new book? Sound off in the comments.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.