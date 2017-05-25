Post-Prison Expose!

Teresa Giudice To Publish Second Tell-All About ‘Darkest Times’

The ‘RHONJ’ star will dish on single motherhood and her mom’s death.

By
Posted on

Teresa Giudice STILL has more secrets to reveal!

Just one year after releasing her prison tell-all, Turning Tables, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star has announced she’s publishing a second memoir this fall called Standing Strong.

“Writing this particular book has been very emotional and personal for me as I am going to depths that I have never gone to in previous books,” the mother of four said yesterday.

The 45-year-old will discuss single motherhood as her husband Joe serves a three-year prison sentence and faces possible deportation to Italy on fraud charges. (Teresa has completed a year-long sentence on similar charges in December 2015.)

PHOTOS: Pin-Thin Teresa Giudice Teases Jailbird Joe With New Seductive Photos

She will also talk about her beloved mother’s death in March 2017.

“She is crushed,” a friend said at the time of the shocking loss.

Will you read Teresa’s new book? Sound off in the comments.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Comments