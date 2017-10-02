Final Days: Teresa Giudice’s Parents Gave Her Permission To Divorce Felon Joe!

Bye, bye, Joe!

In her new book, Teresa Giudice admits she’s considering ditching her felon husband — and her father and late mother support her decision, Radaronline.com can exclusively reveal.

“No one in our family has ever gotten divorced,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 45, writes in Standing Strong, out October 3. “But my parents both said they’d be fine with it if I decide to leave Joe. They both feel like I didn’t deserve what happened to me.”

“They definitely feel like Joe is to blame, but — again — they never said a bad thing about him.”

Though Teresa’s parents showed mercy toward their wayward son-in-law, Joe’s mother was far from kind in the wake of the legal troubles that left them both with prison sentences.

“Joe’s mother called me a b***h and blamed me for the whole thing,” she fumes. “Trust me, my parents could have ripped into him because it was all his doing. But they never did, despite the fact that he left me with four kids and a mountain of debt.”

Sadly, Teresa’s mother died in March, while her father remains in poor health.

As Radar previously reported, the 45-year-old reality mom admits in her book that she “has no idea” if she’ll remain married to her husband of 18 years upon his release from prison in 2019.

“I’m still not happy with Joe,” she confesses. “Actually, that’s the understatement of the friggin’ century. And I’m not going to hide it anymore!”

Both Joe, 45, and Teresa were sentenced on multiple fraud charges in 2014. Teresa was released from prison in December 2015 after a year behind bars, while Joe is still serving his more than three-year sentence.

Despite being based close to Fort Dix prison in New Jersey, Teresa has chosen to only visit her husband sporadically.

