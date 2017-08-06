Well Done! Teen Moms Congratulate Kailyn Lowry On Her New Baby Boy

The Teen Mom 2 reality stars took to social media to congratulate Kailyn Lowry on the birth of her new baby boy over the weekend.

Lowry, 25, who dubbed herself the ‘Mother Of Boys’ on Twitter after the birth of her third son got some backing from Briana DeJesus, Chelsea DeBoer and Leah D. Messer.

Briana DeJesus wrote on Twitter after the birth: “Omg congrats”

Leah D. Messer posted a photograph of Lowry with her two sons Issac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, with the message on Twitter: “Welcome the newest addition to @Kailowry’s family.

Chelsea DeBoer also offered her support to her Teen Mom 2 co-star.

She tweeted: “Congrats!!!”

So far, Jenelle Evans, has stayed tight-lipped on social media about the new baby boy.

Kailyn’s new son joins his two big brothers from her relationships to Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin.

Her new son is by, Chris Lopez, who she is not currently in a relationship with.

The latest addition was born at 3 am on Saturday morning weighing in at 7lbs and 15oz.

Ecstatic Kailyn has still to decide on a name for the baby boy.

