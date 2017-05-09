OUCH! Find Out Why ‘Teen Mom’ Star Briana DeJesus Got Plastic Surgery DOWN THERE

Briana DeJesus was just 22 when she got a head-to-toe mommy makeover, but her plastic surgeon, Dr. Miami, told RadarOnline.com that she had a VERY good reason for going under the knife!

DeJesus’ boob job, butt lift and labiaplasty “was all done at the same time,” Dr. Michael Salzhauer – the star of WEtv’s new hit show, Dr. Miami, told RadarOnline.com exclusively.

“It is really one long operation. She was in a lot of pain and it takes about two weeks to recover. I gave Briana a whole new body. Everything from the neck down is different and, in my practice, it is common to get this all done at once.”

As Radar has reported, DeJesus, who is currently pregnant with her second child from an unknown baby daddy, is not the first Teen Mom star to undergo labiaplasty. Farrah Abraham also had the procedure done!

“People have labia envy. When they are intimate they want to feel comfortable,” Dr. Miami claimed.

“Labiaplasty is so popular because of social media, as well as pornography. Women see what the ideal is and they see what their labia is supposed to look like. It is sometimes genetic, or it can be caused by having a baby,” Dr. Miami explained.

“In Briana’s case, it was after she had the baby. I do not know whether it came from the baby, or if she was just genetically born like that,” he said after working on her. “But we trim the extra lady bits and make it neat and tucked.”

“And yes, she was very happy with the outcome,” Dr. Miami told Radar. “The scar heals really nicely and it just blends very well.”

