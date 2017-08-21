LA Teacher Charged With Statutory Rape After Allegedly Having Sex With Student, 16

A Los Angeles teacher was accused of having sex with a 16-year-old student, RadarOnline.com has learned. Aimee Palmitessa was arrested Friday and charged with statutory rape following the alleged incident.

“We were shocked and distressed to receive the news of these allegations. As always, our primary concern is the safety, health, and well-being of our students here at Brentwood School,” Mike Riera, head of the school wrote. “To that end, we will do everything we can to cooperate with the official police investigation.”

PHOTOS: Parents, Police, Church Fail Victims: How Josh Duggar Got Away With His Sick Crimes In 10 Clicks

Palmitessa, 45, worked as a biology teacher at the prestigious Brentwood School and was placed on administrative leave until the police investigation is concluded. Brentwood prides itself on being one of the most elite institutions in California, as its instructors are highly qualified and tuition ranged from $34,460 to $40,760 a year.

A former Penn State Abington professor, Palmitessa has a PhD in biochemistry and molecular biology.

PHOTOS: EMBARRASSING! Talk Show Legend Larry King Out In LA With HUGE Wet Spot On Pants

The teacher was held under a $230,000 bail after her arrest, yet according to the LAPD, she has since been released.

Stay with Radar for updates on the case.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.