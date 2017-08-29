Taylor Swift’s New Love Ready To Put A Ring On It

Brit heartthrob Joe Alwyn is ready to shake up Taylor Swift’s life — by putting a ring on it!

“Joe wants to ask Taylor to marry him before her next album comes out, and life gets too crazy,” spilled a source.

“He’s an old-fashioned guy, and he’s so sure Taylor’s the one that he’s already shopping for the ring!”

Taylor, 27, started dating the 26-year-old star of “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” on the down-low after splitting from actor Tom Hiddleston last September.

Eager-to-please Joe has enlisted Taylor’s best pals — Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds — for tips.

“Ryan told Joe to keep it simple when he pops the question,” tattled our spy.

“So Joe plans to get down on one knee on the beach at her home in Rhode Island.”