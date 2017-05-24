Feud Explodes! Katy Perry SLAMMED For Low-Blow Taylor Swift Diss Song

Katy Perry‘s diss track for sworn enemy Taylor Swift is not a hit among Swifties, who claim the singer’s low-blow lyrics went too far this time!

A source close to Taylor told Radar, “Go back and listen to ‘Bad Blood’ — it’s a song of a lost friendship. No diss, no name calling.”

“Now listen to ‘Swish Swish’ — calling out that you are putting someone ‘in a casket’ and that they are ‘tired and should retire,'” the insider continued. “Uh, OK.”

As Radar reported, Perry finally confirmed her major beef with Swift during her segment of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.

“Honestly, it’s really like, she started it and it’s time for her to finish it,” the 32-year-old singer said, explaining the long-whispered rumor that the feud started over some of her back-up dancers.

“And I tried to talk to [Taylor] about it and she wouldn’t speak to me,” she answered when Corden asked if she reached out to Swift, 27, before the feud escalated with the release of “Bad Blood.”

“It was a full shutdown,” Perry said. “And then she writes a song about me. I’m like, ‘Okay, cool. Cool. That’s how you want to deal with it? Karma.'”

“But what I want to say is I’m ready for that B.S. to be done,” Perry added, before becoming a bit more threatening. “Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something and there’s gonna be a reaction. And trust me. . .there’s gonna be a reaction.”

