Tarek El Moussa Shares Testicular Cancer Update

Tarek El Moussa is “cancer free” — and so is his stepdad!

The Flip or Flop star, 35, revealed in February that he “thought [he] was gonna die” after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer just one month after finding out he had thyroid cancer.

He revealed on the TODAY show that his stepfather was receiving chemotherapy to combat the disease as well, but now has good news for his fans.

CANCER FREE!!!! As many of you know my step father battled the same cancer I did… and now, after a few rounds of chemo, he is cancer free and in remission!! He's gaining weight… getting his hair back… and back to his old self. Cancer is so scary and the best thing a cancer survivor can hear is in remission!!!! The grandkids love him so much❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on May 24, 2017 at 10:34pm PDT

“As many of you know my stepfather battled the same cancer I did… and now, after a few rounds of chemo, he is cancer free and in remission!!” he shared alongside a photo of his stepdad with kids Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1.

PHOTOS: Mom Gone Wild! Christina El Moussa Rebels On Girls’ Trip

“He’s gaining weight… getting his hair back… and back to his old self,” he added. “Cancer is so scary and the best thing a cancer survivor can hear is in remission!!!! The grandkids love him so much.”

Tarek’s thyroid cancer has been in remission as of January, but he recently battled another family scare.

His ex, Christina, 35, rushed their son to the hospital earlier this week after the toddler fell into her pool.

PHOTOS: On The Prowl! Tarek El Moussa Meets More New Babes Amid Divorce

Sources close to the couple told RadarOnline.com that she was being “overly cautious” and wanted to get him checked for fluid in his lungs, prompting CPS to question her. But, the authorities declined to pursue any other action.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.