Tarek ‘Grateful’ Son Brayden Is Okay After Toddler Hospitalized For Pool Accident

Tarek El Moussa is thankful his son Brayden is safe after he fell into a pool, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“It was really a non-incident,” the Flip or Flop star’s rep told Radar. “He fell in the pool, and he went to the hospital as a precaution. Everything is fine.”

“Everybody’s great,” the rep added. “We’re really grateful.”

Reports previously claimed that Brayden, 20 months, fell into the pool at Christina’s home under his nanny’s supervision.

His nanny quickly rescued the toddler, but Christina took him to the hospital because she was being “overly cautious,” a source close to the former couple told Radar.

Child Services questioned Christina, 33, and the nanny at the hospital, but they did not intervene.

The reports did not state where Christina and Tarek’s daughter Taylor, 6, was at the time.

Christina just returned from a girls’ trip to Santa Barbara, where she got a tattoo of her kids’ birthdays on her wrist. Meanwhile, Tarek, 35, was spotted hitting on a new brunette closer to home.

The reality stars separated last May, and Tarek filed for divorce in January. Christina has yet to respond to his petition, but insiders revealed there is no hope for a reconciliation.

