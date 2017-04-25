Suicide Secret: ‘Teen Mom 3’ Star Mackenzie McKee Confesses — I Tried To Kill Myself

Mackenzie McKee suffered from postpartum depression after the birth of her third child – and her pain was so deep that she almost attempted suicide.

In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, the Teen Mom 3 star opens up about the darkest time in her life.

“My postpartum was so bad,” McKee, 22, told Radar. “I would fill up the bathtub and go under water. I would take anxiety meds and hope not to wake up.”

McKee explained how her husband Josh didn’t support her through her depression, as he even took their three children Gannon, Jaxie and Broncs from her for a short time.

“I was in the bathtub and Josh took the kids,” she confessed. “I definitely needed him, but I was pushing him away. He would come home from work and I would be crying and I would threaten suicide. He couldn’t handle it.”

As Radar readers know, McKee was also going through a cheating scandal during her postpartum depression.

While the former MTV star admitted to texting another man, she claimed there was no “flirting or affair.”

“He said, ‘I don’t love you, you’re crazy,’” she said of Josh. “I was suicidal. He said, ‘Go kill yourself, but don’t do it in front of me and the kids.’”

Although their relationship improved, her health continues to be a “mess” because of her Type 1 Diabetes and recent vasectomy.

“A diabetic is going to have bad days,” she said. “I got my tubes tied and my body is jacked up.”

While McKee’s Teen Mom 3 co-star Briana DeJesus was chosen to be on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2, McKee is focusing on her Body By Mac videos. She also hopes to pursue a career in motivational speaking.

