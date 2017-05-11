Steve Harvey To Ellen: It’s On!

Watch your back, Ellen! RadarOnline.com has learned that Steve Harvey is reportedly planning to take down DeGeneres and become the leading daytime TV host.

Harvey is moving his talk show from his Chicago home to Los Angeles, in a matter of weeks, and a new report claims he already has DeGeneres in his sights.

“Steve’s new show is going to be much more celebrity-driven than informative,” a source told NaughtyGossip.com. “He wants to compete with Ellen and book big stars to come on and talk with him.”

Harvey, 60, is in the process now of rebranding his show, and stated in a message: “As I embark on this new adventure, I’m excited to explore everything Los Angeles has to offer for this new show.”

“STEVE is going to be different than my current daytime show. The new location will allow me to welcome more celebrity guests and more importantly, let me do what I enjoy doing best, being funny!” he said.

And although his current show just won two Emmy awards, the insider says Harvey is “super-excited” about his new conquest.

“If Steve is going to compete with Ellen, then he needs the show to be in L.A.,” the source said. “The real reason he is leaving Chicago is not because L.A. has better weather, but because they have more celebrity residents.”

As Radar revealed, Harvey is prepared to start over completely in L.A. And that means almost everyone who worked with him in Chicago has gotten the boot.

“He didn’t offer interviews to many people who have been with him since beginning, and hurt lots of people who would move on their own to LA to be part of the new show,” one staffer told Radar. “Steve never even addressed the staff about it. He never said a word about them all losing their jobs. These are die-hard loyal staff members.”

Story developing.

