Steve Harvey’s Heartbreak! Daughter Lori’s Fiancé Can’t Get Over Ex

Steve Harvey‘s daughter Lori got engaged to Memphis Depay in June, but RadarOnline.com has learned that the Dutch soccer player may not be over his ex. Depay, 23, proposed to Harvey, 22, with a diamond sparkler on a beautiful California beach, but Radar has obtained photos of the star which show Depay still sporting a massive tattoo of ex Khalisa El Har‘s face on his left outer thigh. The tat has led some to speculate that that soccer pro can’t get over his former flame!

The body ink portrays an image of El Har sporting a bandana over her mouth, similar to the photo shown above which she posted to her Twitter account.

As Radar previously reported, when Depay went public with Steve’s daughter El Har erupted on Instagram, claiming her ex is a fame-hungry heartbreaker.

“I have been quiet for over a year because i thought you deserved joy in life,” she wrote in an explosive rant. “But today I speak my heart out because what you have done to me has hurt me in a way I never expected from you.”

The time they were together “was the most successful year of your career,” she continued in the since-deleted rant. “I prayed for you to gain success and achieve all you ever dreamed of. Once your dreams came true … you left the country and received your fame. You forgot me and I let you. I felt so lied to while I gave you all my trust.”

“You left me heartbroken, left without any explanation, exchanged me with your favorite celebs list like I never existed. You are the worst lie a woman can ever go through in her life. I feel sorry for everyone who still believes in you,” she went on.

Since the breakup, El Har told Radar exclusively that she still feels burned, but is trying to move on. “I do not want any part of” helping to get “publicity” for Lori and Depay, she said. “I wrote that letter to vent and end my chapter with Memphis and I have moved on peacefully,” she claimed. “Now they are engaged, I wish them all the good luck and blessings and I do not want the past to take their shine away.”

“His new chapter in life deserves all the love and happiness.”

