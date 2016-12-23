Hold Off! Stassi Schroeder Taking A Break Amid Suicide Fears & Mental Breakdown

Stassi Schroeder isn’t in the holiday season just yet, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Just days after the 28-year-old revealed that she was having a meltdown on Twitter, friends are worried that there may be more to her emotional breakdown.

“I thought I was thick skinned & tough,” she wrote in a tweet. “I’m not. I’m having a mental/emotional/everything breakdown. Please everyone stop.”

“Suicidal thanks to you tweeters,” she added in a now-deleted post.

“Stassi is not happy about how she was shown,” a source revealed to Radar exclusively. “She’s not fully suicidal, but she’s taking a break from social media and asking her fans and haters to let her breathe.”

“Stassi doesn’t want to be labeled a ‘mean girl’ this season and the show is being edited to show her and Katie [Maloney] in more negative lights than others,” the source added. “Katie claims that the editing is unfair and nobody is letting them air what really went down.”

For now, Schroeder’s break seems to be temporary. She has posted on social media, but not as frequently as she had in the past.

Meanwhile, another source told Radar that the former SURver is known among her friends for being “highly emotional” and “dramatic.”

