Sonja Morgan Chugs Margaritas & Shows Topless PDA In ‘RHONY’ Housewives’ Wild Night

Ending their sunny Mexico trip with a wild party night, the Real Housewives of New York chugged back margaritas and shared countless kisses, fights and tantrums for their last episode in Puerto Vallarta.

Sonja Morgan – who claimed she hadn’t drank in months – was seen drinking Skynnigirl margarita straight from the pitcher at Bethenny Frankel’s distillery. Things later got sexy, as she began flirting with her gal pals making statements like: “Ramona, your ass is better than anyone’s ass in the world. F***ing amazing. I would butt-f**k you right now.”

She then turned her attention to newly married Luann D’Agostino saying, “Luann’s always up for a dance when we’re drinking. But hmm, she’s married now. Pristine. I love tequila! I love Luann!”

When that didn’t work, Morgan turned to Frankel: “You’re pretty f***ing hot,” she said after convincing the Skinnygirl mogul to take her bikini top off. “Can I have sex with you. Let’s get in here, come in. It’s so hot. You’re so amazing, oh my God. I love you Bethenny. I love you. You’re an amazing girl.”

PHOTOS: Big Apple Beach Babes! ‘RHONY’ Stars Bethenny Frankel & Ramona Singer Hit The Hamptons In Their Bikinis — Who Has Better Abs?

They shared a steamy make out session before Frankel moved on to talk things out with Singer.

As Radar reported, their friendship turned sour when Singer brought up Frankel’s naked film past. However, after many apologies and even more cocktails, the two agreed to leave it all behind.

“I’m f—ed up, okay? I’m f—ed up,” Singer said between sobs. “I’m sorry. I’m a miserable person, I’m horrible, I’m a bad friend, I don’t know how to act, I’m miserable — I am so sorry that I did what I did and I hurt you.”

“You’re not bad — you’re not an evil person,” replied Frankel.

Later, Singer soberly apologized to viewers, saying: “I’m embarrassed about what happened. It’s not really who I am,” she told viewers. “I do say things unedited. I do say things off the cuff. But I do not come from a place of mean. And what I did was mean, and there was really no valid reason for it.”

PHOTOS: ‘RHONY’ Jules Wainstein Divorce Scandal Faked In Filming

Later that night, a Frankel showed up at the dinner table an hour and a half after the housewives had agreed to meet up, and found herself alone. “How am I the first one to dinner?” she angrily said.

Aggravated at Frankel’s obsession with punctuality, Dorinda Medley said: “You say I’m not on time but it’s vacation time. Don’t worry about it,”

“Don’t you find it so overwhelming to always be so correct all the time?” she asked Frankel. “When I see you loosey-goosey and stuff, you’re the most amazing fun person. But you’ve somehow decided in your journey to be this super human. Sometimes you have to just let it go a little bit.”

She then stormed off and came back, livid, saying: “So you’re someone special ’cause we went to Skinnygirl today? Whatever Bethenny. You’re mean. You’re a mean bitch.”

PHOTOS: Bethenny Frankel Shows Off In A Skimpy Bikini As Costar De Lesseps’ Wedding Begins

After Frankel told Medley she had a “nasty side” Medley admitted, “I have a problem. When I feel what I perceive as attacked, I react. And it’s not even my valid feeling and it’s usually wrong.”

The two eventually got past it and made up.

The Real Housewives of New York City season finale airs Wednesday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.