Sofia Vergara Goes Nude, Confesses: I Can’t Exercise Because Of My ‘GIGANTIC Boobs’

Hot mama Sofia Vergara just appeared completely nude on the cover of Women’s Health Magazine, RadarOnline.com can reveal, and the actress has a lot to say about her body, fitness and wellness habits.

The 45-year-old Modern Family star showed off her fabulous curves on an au naturel photo shoot as she confessed that her sexy figure does not exactly come from a rigorous exercise routine, at all!

“I wish I could be a little more athletic, but when you’re born with these gigantic boobs,” said Vergara. “I’ve had them since I was 13, and then they got bigger when I was pregnant and had the baby.”

PHOTOS: Road To The Altar! Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello’s Wedding Plans Revealed –– 15 ‘I Do’ Details

Admitting that working out is absolute “torture” for her, the sexy actress says she works out with a trainer three of four times a week.

While her hunky husband Joe Manganiello, 40 – a longtime athlete – reportedly built a gorgeous gym inside their house, Vergara is not persuaded in the least.

“I’m in a bad mood two hours before, I’m in a bad mood while I’m doing it, I’m in a bad mood at the end because I have to schedule the next class,” she confessed.

PHOTOS: Sofia Vergara Gives Husband Joe Manganiello A Major Surprise For His 40th Birthday

“I don’t know if I’m strong. I have bad knees and very thin bones; I can barely do a pushup,” claimed Vergara.

Known for her enviable Latina curves, the actress says she has never been too concerned with her figure and muscle definition.

“It’s not about having muscle or cut abs. I don’t have abs,” said the star, because I’ve never felt that “I need to be like a fit model with a perfect body. That would take too much effort!”

The gorgeous mom of one – wh was recently trapped in a legal battle with her ex over her frozen embryos – also admitted that while she has noticed herself aging, and “changing,” it is nothing to get obsessed over. If you care too much about wanting to “look younger, you’re going to go crazy.”

What do you think about Vergara’s latest nude cover? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.