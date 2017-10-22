Soap Star Kristoff St. John Allegedly Threatens Suicide

Soap opera star Kristoff St. John has been hospitalized for a 72-hour psychiatric evaluation after allegedly threatening to shoot himself, UPI has reported.

Law enforcement sources told a website that St. John’s ex-wife, boxer Mia St. John, called the cops on Thursday night to tell them that The Young and the Restless actor had texted her disturbing photos of himself holding a gun to his head.

Kristoff, 51, reportedly wound up in the hospital and is being evaluated.

The longtime soap hunk’s alleged near-suicide comes almost three years after his troubled son by Mia, Julian, 24, killed himself.

Julian had fought a long battle with mental illness and reportedly committed suicide on November 23, 2014.

Kristoff and Mia’s son was found dead with a bag over his head in a bathroom at Long Beach, California’s La Casa Mental Health Hospital. On October 12, actor Kristoff had tweeted, asking followers to share posts from Mia and celebrity shrink Dr. Drew Pinsky regarding mental illness.

“MY TWITTER FRIENDS!” he wrote. “Please retweet this and show support for: #MentalHealthAwareness #Mentalhealth #love #support #together”

