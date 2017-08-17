Snooki Teases ‘Jersey Shore’ Reunion In New Bizarre Video: It’s Only 3 Days Away!

Giving fans hope after weeks of torture, Snooki has teased the Jersey Shore reunion yet again in her latest hilarious Instagram video, RadarOnline.com has learned. Airing August 20, the much-awaited reality show reboot has promised to bring the drama back for a whole new season of wacky drunken nights, intimate relationships and bizarre chatter among friends.

This Wednesday, Snooki posted a video on Instagram of her and her co-stars joking around in a car.

“AND we’re still idiots. AUGUST20,” she wrote.

AND we're still idiots. AUGUST 20 🔥 A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Aug 16, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

She also posted a photo of a cameraman filming her with her fellow castmates. She was dressed in a skimpy romper, platform heels and sunnies, in true Snooki fashion.

August 20 🔥 A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Aug 16, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

The star has announced the Jersey Shore reunion various times in recent weeks via Instagram.

On August 11 she wrote: “ITS [sic] HAPPENING GUYS! August 20 on E! with my Best Friends! Love my roomies forever.”

She also shared a photo of her looking sexy while hugging “Pauly D” and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

“We’re throwing ideas around. We want to be back in the house together,” Sooki told Radar earlier this month.

PHOTOS: Jersey Shore Stud Muffins On The Beach

Other cast members such as Sorrentino also teased the Reunion Roadtrip, voicing their excitement on various social media channels.

“The stars have aligned, and it’s time to make reality TV great again,” he wrote on Instagram this past July.

Are you excited about the upcoming Jersey Shore reunion? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.