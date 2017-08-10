‘Siesta Key’ Narcotics Scandal! Pauly Apostolides Charged In Massive Drug Bust

Pauly Apostolides opened up about his drug bust on this week’s Siesta Key, but the crimes don’t end there. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Alex Kompothecras’ cousin was not only arrested for possession of marijuana, but he was also charged with theft and more.

In court papers obtained from Sarasota County Courthouse, Apostolides, who goes by Pauly Paul on the show, was issued a summons for possession of 19.5 grams of marijuana and narcotic equipment possession on February 21, 2015.

READ THE SHOCKING COURT DOCS!

“I saw him rolling a blunt in the driver seat of the car,” the officer’s testimony read. “I could smell marijuana from outside the car.”

When Apostolides opened the driver window, the smell of marijuana “poured out of the car.”

“He had pieces of marijuana on his shirt and on his floorboard,” the papers continued. “Bottles of marijuana were found in the front seat. Baggies found in the trunk, scale found in the back seat, blunt found on driver seat, all marijuana was in plain view.”

PHOTOS: Drugs, Jail & Sex! 20 Juicy NeNe Leakes Secrets & Scandals Exposed

Apostolides entered a plea of no contest. He was found guilty of both charges and was ordered to pay $288 in case fees.

But the crimes don’t end there. Court papers obtained from County Court of Hillsborough reveal he was charged with theft of $100 or less on October 30, 2014.

“[Apostolides] did unlawfully obtain or use, or endeavor to obtain or use certain property of another, to-wit: electronic device, the property of Sky Point Condominiums,” the court papers read. “The value of said property being less than one hundred dollars.”

PHOTOS: Cheating, Drugs & Violence: Inside ‘Teen Mom’s 10 Nastiest Splits

The disposition of the case is nolle prosequi, as the State was unable to locate and/or serve the defendant.

On Monday night’s episode, Apostolides opened up about his trouble with the law.

“When I was younger I did time in juvie for possession of marijuana,” he said. “It was the worst experience in my life. I hit rock bottom.”

Do the charges surprise you? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.