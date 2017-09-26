Sherri Shepherd’s Unemployed Ex Demands Split Custody Of Son, $10K In Legal Fees

Sherri Shepherd‘s ex-husband is seeking to get 50/50 custody of their twelve-year-old son, RadarOnline.com has learned, but the actress is not having it!

Sherri, 50, who was married to Jeff Tarpley for nine years, got full custody of their son Jeffrey Tarpley when the couple split in 2010. As Radar readers know, the star has also been fighting a brutal custody battle over her three-year-old son Lamar Sally Jr. whom she had via surrogate with ex Lamar Sally.

According to The Blast, she and Jeffrey moved to New York after her breakup from Jeff, so she could begin filming as host on The View.

Her ex however, recently claimed the star is back in Los Angeles filming for NBC’s Trial and Error. Since they are now in the same town, her unemployed former hubby wants split custody of Jeffrey.

Sherri, who already pays Jeff $131 believes he should keep his visitation rights and see their son every other weekend, with one overnight stay per week.

Jeff disagreed and is even demanding his millionaire ex pays him $10K in attorney’s fees, as her income is much higher than his measly $2.4K a month. He also argued that when the actress goes to Canada for three months to film her upcoming project, he should get to spend time with his son, rather than leaving him to live with the nannies.

The hearing is set to take place in Los Angeles this Tuesday morning.

