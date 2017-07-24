‘It’s F***ing Weight Gain!’ Shannon Beador Breaks Down Over New Plus-Sized Body

Shannon Beador stripped down to show off her 40-pound weight gain in a new RHOC clip obtained by RadarOnline.com — and broke down while doing it!

“How are you?” Dr. Tim Ramirez asked as she entered his fitness facility.

“Large,” she quipped.

“What’s going on?” he asked.

“I’m ready to lose the weight,” she confessed. “I pretend it’s normal how much weight I’ve gained in a year.”

She explained she put on weight because of the stress caused by Vicki Gunvalson making allegations that David Beador beat her. Dr. Ramirez made it clear that she “had to be done” with letting things affect her negatively if they were to work together on her weight loss.

“The last time I weighed in with Dr. Tim I was 134 pounds,” Beador then confessed in her interview as she stepped on the scale. At that time she admitted she was used to weighing between 118 to 120 pounds.

“Wow,” Dr. Ramirez said when he saw the results. “Ok. So we have some work to do.”

He then informed Beador she weighed 172 pounds, and 40 percent of her body was fat.

“Almost half of your body has converted to fat,” he told her. “It’s the stuff that kills people… [you’re] sprinting to diabetes. Sprinting to cardiovascular disease.”

Beador then broke down in her confessional, saying that she was “never more than a size four [her] whole life” and she didn’t “understand how [she] let herself go.”

She broke down on camera again with Dr. Ramirez, as he proceeded to have her take off her shirt to take “before” photos of her in just a sports bra and leggings.

“When I look at myself in the mirror I don’t know who I am,” she cried. “I don’t like to do it. I don’t look. I don’t know who it is.”

She explained how she hasn’t gotten fillers or a boob job either, blaming her new look on “f**ng weight gain!”

Beador, 53, is still working on her appearance as Radar reported she wants to undergo a facelift to be more attractive for David.

