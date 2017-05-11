Slow Down! Selena Gomez ‘Desperate’ For Baby With The Weeknd

Selena Gomez needs to heed her own advice and “Slow Down” with her druggie rapper boyfriend, The Weeknd!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that friends fear the 24-year-old rehab alum is ALREADY “desperately” trying to have a baby in the hopes of keeping the love between the two of them alive!

“Some of Selena’s family believes that she is trying to trap him into getting her pregnant,” a source close to Gomez told Radar.

“She is not pregnant just yet, but she has been telling her friends and family that she wants almost nothing more than to have a baby right now!”

Said the insider, “She actually thinks that it is her time to have a child because it is the only thing in life that she has not yet experienced!”

As Radar reported, sources claimed The Weeknd was warned by Gomez’s family to stay away from Gomez when they first hooked up. But Bella Hadid‘s ex did not heed any such warning and – as of today – the two are going strong!

Still, “Selena is so afraid that he is going to leave her,” the source revealed to Radar.

For now, “Pretty much no one around her thinks that her having a baby is a good idea,” the insider claimed. “And there are certain family members that really believe she is STILL trying to get back at Justin Bieber!”

