Laughing Lovers! Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Go On Comedy Date

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd love to laugh together.
And the A-list couple showed their relationship is still going strong after they were spotted out at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood on Friday night.
PHOTOS: Selena Gomez Makes First Public Appearance Since Rehab Stint
The famous venue posted an image of the smiling pair inside the club via their Instagram.
It read: Date night at the Laugh Factory with The Weeknd and Selena Gomez
The performers have been dating since January and they sat in the club’s VIP area to catch some performers.
Comics performing included 2 Broke Girls star Jonathan Kite, Raj Sharma, Max Amini and Chris Redd, and Tacarra Williams, who shared a video of her with Selena on Facebook.
PHOTOS: Sad-Looking Selena Gomez Spotted Shopping In Pajamas Following Rehab Stint
“She said I was funny,” she wrote.
Selena also visited the venue with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.