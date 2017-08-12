Laughing Lovers! Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Go On Comedy Date

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd love to laugh together.

And the A-list couple showed their relationship is still going strong after they were spotted out at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood on Friday night.

PHOTOS: Selena Gomez Makes First Public Appearance Since Rehab Stint

The famous venue posted an image of the smiling pair inside the club via their Instagram.

It read: Date night at the Laugh Factory with The Weeknd and Selena Gomez

Date night at the Laugh Factory with The Weeknd and Selena Gomez A post shared by Laugh Factory (@laughfactoryhw) on Aug 11, 2017 at 11:35pm PDT

The performers have been dating since January and they sat in the club’s VIP area to catch some performers.

Comics performing included 2 Broke Girls star Jonathan Kite, Raj Sharma, Max Amini and Chris Redd, and Tacarra Williams, who shared a video of her with Selena on Facebook.

PHOTOS: Sad-Looking Selena Gomez Spotted Shopping In Pajamas Following Rehab Stint

“She said I was funny,” she wrote.

Selena also visited the venue with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.