Jealous Scott Disick Threatens Kourtney Kardashian Over New Boyfriend

Scott Disick, 34, has lost it! During the latest Keeping Up With The Kardashian show teaser, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is heard telling her sisters that her baby-daddy is now threatening her over her new boyfriend Younes Bendjima!

“He’s threatening me now,” Kourtney told Khloe, 33, and Kim, 37. “He goes, ‘You better watch your back.'”

“He’s like, ‘Your little friend is gonna get beat up,'” continued Kourtney, recalling her conversation with Scott.

“This is not going to end well,” worried Kim told the cameras.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, a source revealed Scott threatened Younes, 24, directly during a heated phone call earlier this year. “Scott called Younes and told him that if he sees him he is going to ‘kick his a**’ for stealing Kourtney from him.”

Added the source: “Younes was obviously bothered by this but he is not going to back off. He says he’s in love with Kourtney.”

The mother-of-three has spoken out about her issues with Scott various times on KUWTK, claiming he is not letting her live her own life and meanwhile spends his time with “a different hooker every day.”

“When Kourtney found out that Scott called Younes, she flipped out on him and said that if he does not leave her alone she will get a restraining order,” stated the source.

Do you think Scott Disick will ever let his ex Kourtney Kardashian go? Sound off in the comments below.

