Scott Disick Still Partying After Hospitalization: ‘He’s A Mess!’

Scott Disick‘s wild partying can’t be stopped!

As RadarOnline.com confirmed, Kourtney Kardashian‘s baby daddy was rushed to the hospital and placed on a 5150 hold in late August. But sadly, the self-described “Lord” has not changed his ways.

After a weekend of partying in Las Vegas, he hit up New York City for another rager.

“Scott got into New York last night, and he’s partying. Why wouldn’t he?” a source close to the 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star told Radar. “He’s been out of control forever!”

“Scott has been a mess for the last couple of weeks,” the source close to Disick dished. “He is sloppy and sweaty, and doesn’t seem to care at all about himself. He really seems to be losing it.”

Disick’s wild time in the Big Apple was preceded by a night of debauchery at the Marquee Nightclub in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on September 1. Kevin Hart brought Disick up on stage during his performance along with Jermaine Dupri and JD Envy, while Usher watched the show from the crowd.

The Blast was first to confirm Disick’s psychiatric hold.

