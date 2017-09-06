Downward Spiral! Scott Disick Rushed To Hospital After Breakdown

After months of hard partying, womanizing and bizarre behavior, Kourtney Kardashian‘s baby daddy Scott Disick was hospitalized late last month near his Los Angeles home, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department told Radar exclusively: ‘On August 18, LAFD responded to a call from the home of Scott Disick…He was transported to a local hospital shortly after the Lost Hills Sheriff arrived to the scene. No other information is available.”

The father of three, 34, was at his Hidden Hills bachelor pad, where he regularly throws wild late-night parties, at the time of the breakdown.

The Blast was first to confirm the hospitalization.

According to the website, Disick was acting “uncooperative,” and was placed on an involuntary 5150 psychiatric hold.

Kourtney Kardashian, 37, reportedly visited her troubled baby daddy in the hospital, because he has no other family members.’

He was allegedly released from the hospital earlier than the standard 72-hour hold.

