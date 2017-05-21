Scott Disick’s Hidden Hills Home Is Burglarized

Scott Disick‘s Hidden Hills, Calif., home has been burglarized, Radar has exclusively learned.

According to a neighborhood source, Lost Hills Station deputies responded at 1:21 a.m. Sunday morning to the Disick residence, regarding a burglary alarm call.

“Police officers checked the perimeter of the residence and discovered the rear glass sliding door appeared to have been forced open,” the source told Radar.

“The residents were not home when the burglary occurred.”

Deputies checked the interior of the house and it appeared to have been ransacked. Based on their observations, they concluded that a burglary had happened.”

When they did a sweep through Disick’s home, according to the source, cops didn’t find any suspects.

“The police have so far been unable to contact the residents and have been unable to determine what property may have been stolen.”

Another insider told Radar about Kourtney Kardashian‘s baby daddy ex-boyfriend, “Scott has been trying to sell this house. It’s quite isolated, so I’m not surprised to hear about a burglary there.”

As Radar reported last year, Disick, 33, bought a $5.95 million home in Hidden Hills to use as a bachelor pad.

On-again, off-again couple Disick and Kourtney, 38, whose relationship fights have been constantly explored on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, finally split for good last year, as Radar reported.

