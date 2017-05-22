ScarJo On The Prowl! Inside Her New Fling With ‘SNL’ Star Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson has started a steamy new romance with Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update host Colin Jost, and RadarOnline.com has the exclusive details.

“ScarJo hung out in Colin’s dressing room all show [on Saturday],” a source told Radar of Johansson, who appeared in the cold open of this season’s finale episode. “They went to the after party together.”

But this is hardly the first time Johansson — who is currently going through a divorce with ex Romain Dauriac — and Jost have sparked dating rumors.

“It wasn’t like they showed up separately and met for the first time,” the insider added. “She was after him and all over him. He was star struck.”

In fact, the pair has been in contact for some time now, according to Radar’s source.

“They met when she hosted the show months ago and have been talking ever since.”

Most shockingly of all, Johansson is the one at the steering wheel of this hot new relationship.

“She’s the one pushing for it,” the source said of the A-list mother of one.

