Sara Hyland Confirms Bisexual Rumors, Brings Fans To Tears

The actress' 'Modern Family' character swings both ways.

Modern Family actress Sara Hyland, 26, has come forward to finally confirm the bisexual rumors surrounding her show’s character! Yesterday, Hyland responded to a post which claimed her character, Haley Dunphy, was bisexual.

“I don’t know what the writers would say? But I confirm,” she wrote on Twitter.

Her claim brought adoring fans to tears!

“Yay! Go Sarah! I’m bi and proud,” wrote a user.

“This made me tear up,” added another.

As Radar previously reported, Hyland recently sparked rumors that she was dating beloved Bachelorette alum Wells Adams, 33.

They are “hanging out,” a source told Us Weekly. They’ve been friends for a long time and have been “seeing each other for months.”

The happy duo even posted a sweet Halloween photo together, captioning the shot: “#strangerthings have happened.”

