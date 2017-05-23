Breaking Amish’s Sabrina Burkholder Held In Jail On Drug Charges

Breaking Amish and Return to Amish star Sabrina Burkholder is still in jail, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Burkholder, 30, was arrested by the Lancaster County police department on April 28 for a slew of drug charges — and now Radar has learned that despite her plea hearing on May 19, she is still behind bars.

“She is still active,” a clerk at the Office of Victim Advocates told Radar, despite reports that she would be released on May 22.

The mother of two was arrested for driving an unregistered vehicle, using drug paraphernalia, and possessing an uncontrolled substance.

Burkholder first rose to fame on Breaking Amish in 2012, and fans watched her welcome her two daughters Oakley, 3, and Arianna, 5 months, on the show. Her struggle to keep custody of Oakley has been chronicled on the TLC hit.

Jeremiah Raber, Burkholder’s ex and costar, was also arrested in April for assaulting his wife. He told Radar at the time: “I have nothing really to say other then the real truth will come out in the end. This is not a one-way street. It goes both ways and I have the evidence to prove it and it will be released soon enough.”

Return to Amish is currently airing its fourth season.

