Ryan Seacrest Takes On Megyn Kelly: I Will Destroy You!

Ryan Seacrest has launched an all-out war against Megyn Kelly in the battle for A-list morning TV guests, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Since Seacrest just signed on to LIVE! and inked a $73-million iHeart Radio deal, he’s offering LIVE! guests double the bang for their buck to keep them away from his rival.

With Kelly’s show kicking off over on NBC at 9 a.m., “Celebrity guests are going to be offered the chance to do his radio show after they appear on LIVE!” an insider told Radar. “That will make it almost impossible for Megyn to get the A-list bookings.”

Already, “Ryan has been hitting the phones to his friends to get them on LIVE! rather than TODAY with Megyn,” the source said.

And it’s just what his bosses expected from him.

“ABC are going to WAR with NBC over guest bookings,” the insider claimed. “One of the main reasons he got the job was because his connections can destroy Megyn. Really, Ryan getting the job had more to do with Megyn Kelly than Kelly Ripa!”

