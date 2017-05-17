Messing Up Already! Ryan Seacrest Caught In Major Flub On ‘Live’

Ryan Seacrest has just learned a valuable talk show lesson: Always know who you are interviewing.

In just his second week as the new co-host of Live, Seacrest embarrassed himself when he told guest Jeffrey Tambor, “We talked about the things you have done and some of the things you’re doing, but to me, you’re the scary guy on the subway in Ghost.”

Problem is, that WASN’T Tambor, but actually character actor Vincent Schiavelli. And, oh yeah, he died in 2005.

Tambor, 72, looked flabbergasted after the flub, and tried to let Seacrest down easy.

“Oh, this is horrible. You’re gonna be embarrassed. That’s not me,” The Transparent star revealed, as Seacrest and Kelly Ripa turned white. “Wow here we go. He’s dead. I’m still here.”

The Golden Globe winner then teased the red-faced host.

“What is wrong with you!” he chided. “I came on to sell a book, not to be insulted. I am hurt. My reps are here and we are filing an action suit. I came on in good faith.”

Tambor did admit that the mixup has happened before.

“Let me ask you, do you think you actually BOOKED Vincent Schiavelli?” Tambor jokingly asked, as Ripa slumped into her seat.

Ironically, Tambor visited the show to promote his new memoir, “Are You Anybody?”

