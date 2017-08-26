Ronda Rousey To Marry Travis Browne On Mayweather Versus McGregor Fight Day !

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne are tying the knot in Las Vegas today.

The couple are exchanging vows ahead of Saturday’s mega-fight in Sin City between Floyd Mayweather and his opponent Conor McGregor.

The couple was originally going to get married in Hawaii but switched their venue.

However, UFC Presidet Dana White revealed that the two UFC fighters on the day of the highly-anticipated match up in Las Vegas.

The couple confirmed their engagement in April after nearly two years together.

And their happy day comes eight months after Ronda suffered a humiliating 48-second defeat to UFC fighter Amanda Nunes in December.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly & Ryan Rousey, 30, talked about how her fiancé proposed to her in New Zealand.

She said: “It was actually after heavy rain and we were under this waterfall.

“Apparently he had this whole speech prepared but it just went down to bullet points in the moment.

“So he pulls out this ring and I’m already like ‘Uh Huh’ before he says anything.

“And he said ‘Okay, we’re in New Zealand, we’re under a waterfall, will you marry me?”‘

Although she has yet to announce her official retirement, many speculate that the defeat to Nunes will be her last contest.

The fighter has credited her 35-year-old fiance with helping her get through her darker times and more recently she has been concentrating on acting and television appearances

Although this will be Rousey’s first marriage, Travis was previously wed to fitness model Jenna Renee Webb.

