New Woman Accuses Roman Polanski Of Sex Assault When She Was A Teen

A new woman has come forward to accuse Roman Polanski of sexually assaulting her when she was a young girl.

Appearing alongside Gloria Allred at a press conference today in Los Angeles, Robin, a pseudonym, claimed the abuse she suffered at the hands of Polanski began in 1973, when she was just 16 years old.

In 1977, Polanski pleaded guilty to raping then-13-year-old Samantha Geimer and spent 42 days behind bars. He was temporarily released before his official sentencing, but the French-Polish director fled the country and has remained a fugitive since.

Robin explained that she is coming forward with her allegations against Polanski in hopes that she can embolden other possible victims to do the same. She also hopes to aid authorities in making Polanski face consequences for his sick actions.

PHOTOS: ‘Cosby’ Actress Secretly Told Cops About Unwanted ‘Sexual Contact’ With Bill — Read The Shocking Police Report

“Recently I saw Samantha Geimer on the news appearing to support Mr. Polanski and stating that ‘he has done everything he needed to do,’” Robin.

Polanski, 83, and Geimer both want a judge to declare his time served years ago as sufficient punishment, a move Robin blasts as intolerable.

“This infuriated me,” she said. “I am speaking out now so that Samantha and the world will know that she is not the only minor Roman Polanski victimized.”

“I am not over it and I certainly believe that Roman Polanski should he held accountable for his criminal conduct with Samantha Geimer,” added Robin.

“He fled the country. Years have passed and he is famous, but that does not excuse his criminal conduct of sexually victimizing minors.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.