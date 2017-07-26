Kardashian Incest Scandal Explodes: Kim’s Father Robert Was Engaged To Cousin!

Robert Kardashian‘s friendship with O.J. Simpson wasn’t his only controversial relationship — RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Kim’s father was engaged to his third cousin, Denice Halicki!

Shortly after he filed for divorce from Kris Jenner, he began cozying up to H. B. Halicki‘s widow and even showed her off to his friends! His friend and pastor Kenn Gulliksen recalled meeting Denice, and realizing that “they were kissin’ cousins.”

“Robert was now seriously involved romantically with his third cousin, Denice,” Jerry Oppenheimer described of Kenn, Robert and Denice’s first encounter in his book, The Kardashians: An American Drama.

“Denice was very nice and very sweet,” Robert’s friend and pastor Kenn Gulliksen told the author. “After all, he’d been through a lot and he had a need to kind of return to his roots, and Denice was both beautiful and Armenian.”

He also claimed that Robert knew of their family ties, saying: “long before Gulliksen was introduced to Denice at that desert lunch, Kardashian had told him about how the Kardashians and the family of the famous Demos were related” — Demos Shakarian was Denice’s grandfather.

Regardless, the couple pursued a a years-long relationship that ended in 1996, and the couple even sent out a Christmas card as family saying: “‘The Kardashian Family wishes you a Merry Christmas’…it was signed in gold letters, ‘Robert and Denice,’ with the names of the Kardashian children inscribed below.”

Robert helped her Denice in her deceased husband’s probate cases, and they soon became in the courtroom in other ways as well.

Denice was also involved in O.J.’s murder trial alongside her fiancee, as she “was the one who cooked the meals, who accompanied O.J. and Kardashian to Nicole’s funeral, who was an eyewitness to the various way they disguised themselves to avoid the media. And on the day the arrest warrant was issued, charging O.J. with a double homicide, it was Denice who advised her fiancee to quickly summon Al Cowlings to act as O.J.’s protector in case he tried to injure or kill himself, a decision she’d come to regret.”

Robert reportedly “begged” Denice to marry him, but she refused. Regardless, Kris wrote in her memoir that she “was really, really cool, but especially amazing to my kids.”

Their breakup after the trial was just as brutal, as Vanity Fair writer Dominick Dunne claimed in a piece on the couple that: “the story went at the time that she took all the furniture and the television sets with her.”

“When she told Kardashian she was leaving, a Kardashian friend recalled him saying, ‘I told her to take her s**t and get the f**k out,” the book’s author added.

