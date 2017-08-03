Robert Kardashian ‘Rolling Over In His Grave’ About Family’s Wild Behavior

Robert Kardashian would be disappointed in and heartbroken over his famous family if he were alive today, and RadarOnline.com has exclusive details!

The deceased lawyer prided himself on being living the high-class, wealthy life — a far cry from how his children live in front of the cameras, according to Jerry Oppenheimer’s book, The Kardashians: An American Drama. His friends told the author that he would be “rolling over in his grave” over his dramatic children and ex-wife.

Robert was alive during Kim’s first marriage to Damon Thomas, but was far from supportive of his then 19-year-old daughter’s elopement. A friend of his told the book’s author that Robert was “upset and concerned about their interracial relationship.”

“’I know these black guys and I’ve known them all my life, and I know they love white p**y,’ the source recalled Kardashian angrily saying…the friend noted, ‘It was my sense, my perception that Robert would have preferred Kimmy to be with a white guy.’”

But, Kim, now 36, married rapper Kanye West, 40, and had two mixed race children, North and Saint with him. The couple is currently expecting their third child via a surrogate.

His daughter, Khloe, 33, married and divorced Lamar Odom as well — and his legacy Rob Kardashian fathered a mixed-race daughter, Dream, with Blac Chyna.

Robert’s friend Larry Kraines added that he would also be disappointed in how Kim rose to fame over her leaked sex tape with Ray J, saying Robert would be “proud as punch that his girls had initiative and that they got success and riches on their own. Would Robert have liked Kim’s sex tape, and all that horses**t? Probably not.”

Another friend explained that although Kim was riding Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie and Lindsay Lohan’s coattails before finding fame, “Kim was far less visible, and more behaved. Her daddy had always taught her to be a little lady.”

“I don’t know that Bob Kardashian would be happy about the paths that Kris and the children have taken,” his former employee Donna Kramer echoed to the author. “Bob was very Christian, a good man, and I just don’t think Kris and the children’s lives are something he would approve of.”

“And in retrospect I would think that Kris would be sorry she lost Bob,” she added. “He was a good catch and a wonderful person. And with the girls, I just don’t get it. I would think their father’s rolling over in his grave.”

However, his kids were also embarrassed about their father’s role in O.J. Simpson’s murder trial, resulting in his health’s downward spiral and depression.

