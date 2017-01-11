Paternity Scandal! Rob Kardashian Doesn’t Think Baby Dream Is His REAL Daughter

Rob Kardashian’s dream of fatherhood is turning into a nightmare! The Rob & Chyna star believes his 2-month-old daughter with fiancée Blac Chyna isn’t his, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“Rob can’t see any of himself in her,” a source told Radar. “Blac took a paternity test when she was pregnant to prove that he’s her baby daddy, but he’s having paranoid thoughts that she somehow faked it.”

Although Kardashian, 29, knows it “sounds ridiculous,” his insecurities are forcing him to spiral out of control!

“He’s in a very fragile state of mind,” the insider claimed. “He grew up in one of the fakest families in showbiz history.”

But Kardashian has reason to worry, as Radar previously uncovered photo evidence that she cheated on him with Pilot Jones!

Kardashian’s fears of not being Dream’s father come after he returned to the hospital in December for diabetes.

As Radar exclusively reported, Kardashian has moved into his mother Kris Jenner’s home to be monitored by a nurse.

“He’s really spiraled after the baby was born and the family is very concerned,” a source told Radar.

His famous family even believes on-again, off-again fiancée Chyna could be responsible.

“And as crazy as it sounds, they think she could be up to anything,” the insider said. “Their imaginations are running wild because he seemed stable before the baby and she seemed to have his best interests in mind, but they fear that’s not the case with Blac anymore. They think she is very suspicious and her motives are even more suspicious.”

