Over Forever? The TRUTH Behind Rob & Chyna’s Worst Fight Ever

The Kardashian empire continues to crumble, and this Christmas was a whole new low point! RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have banded together to diss momager Kris Jenner and the rest of the family.

Rob, 29, and Blac raised eyebrows by skipping the family Christmas, and although reports claimed it was all Jenner’s doing, insiders told Radar that it was instead a snub from the new couple.

“Rob and Chyna were not shut out of the party. They were invited and they chose not to go because they wanted to spend the weekend with their newborn daughter, Dream,” a source close to the KUWTK gang told Radar.

As previously reported, the past couple of weeks have not been easy on the pair. Shortly after Dream’s birth in mid-November, Rob’s sisters – Kim, 36, Khloe, 32, and Kourtney Kardashian, 37 – filed an appeal to deny Blac Chyna’s request to trademark the name “Angela Kardashian.”

Although Jenner, 61, tried to do some serious damage control following the incident, her true feelings became apparent this Christmas when she made a stocking for EVERY single member of the extended family – except for Chy!

“There is a lot of drama right now between Blac Chyna and Rob’s family because Chyna really feels hurt by the whole trademark thing,” the insider told Radar.

On top of that, claims the source, Kylie Jenner, 20, “is still throwing mad shade at Blac.” Jenner infamously started dating Chyna’s baby daddy Tyga, 27, shortly after the birth of their son, King Cairo, 2.

As the drama continues to rage, “Rob and Blac Chyna just do not want to deal with his family right now,” the source continued. “They are tired of pretending like everything is perfect when it just isn’t.”

