Luann Calls Wedding To Tom ‘Highlight’ Of The Season, Admits Divorce Was Planned

This Wednesday night, on part three of the Real Housewives of New York City reunion, the ladies gathered together for one final rendezvous as they revisited their best — and worst — moments of the season.

At first, the Housewives rehashed old fights (no surprise there) but eventually they all confessed that they had no hard feelings against one another – a shocking revelation when looking back at RHONY history.

After feuding all season, Bethenny Frankel told Ramona Singer she wished her nothing but the best.

“The thing was that all season I just wanted you to be out of my way, I’m not angry at you,” Bethenny explained.

“I don’t feel anger toward you but do I need to be your best friend? No,” she continued. “I don’t want to be close but I don’t not like you, is where I am. I honestly wish you happiness.”

“I’m really happy that we’re in that place,” replied Ramona, adding to host Andy Cohen, “At least she’s talking to me. She’s not icing me out. To me, that’s good.”

Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer revisited their roommate feud, and in a shocking twist, Sonja admitted she might have been too hard on Tinsley during her stay. She insisted, however, that she never went to Page Six and planted the story which claimed Tinsley was a bad house guest.

The two confessed that while they still love each other, they’re taking “a break” from their friendship for now.

Next, the ladies took a trip down memory lane and watched clips from their boozy trip to Tequila, Mexico, which may have been the drunkest they’ve ever been on the show.

Andy noted that Bethenny made all the women pick a “rose” and a “thorn” from the trip, meaning their favorite moment and their least favorite. The host then asked to hear the ladies’ choices, and probed Luann de Lesseps to share hers first.

“As you can imagine, the highlight of the season for me was getting married,” Luann said, to no one’s surprise.

As for her thorn, Luann said, “All of the talk about [my husband] Tom [D’Agostino], because I love him, and so it was tough, but I got through it, and I appreciate all of you being concerned about me and looking out for me and having my back.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, within three weeks of the reunion’s filming, Luann announced that she and Tom were calling it quits after just seven months of marriage.

“It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!” she tweeted on August 3.

The cracks in Luann’s marriage began to show during RHONY’s reunion. The ladies bombarded Lu with rumors they’d heard of Tom’s cheating, and revealed she’d stayed at a hotel the night before filming. http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/rhony-reunion-recap-luann-tom-dagostino-cheating-rumors/

In a clip from Lu’s upcoming interview with Andy (her first since she announced her split), Lu even admitted that she’d decided to divorce Tom before the reunion filmed.

“It was like the week before the reunion basically, and Tom went out and he called an old girlfriend and they met up with a group of people,” Luann explained. “And I didn’t know about it until I found out about it the next day in the press.”

“That for me was the final straw, I can’t do this anymore,” Luann added.

