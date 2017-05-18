Just For Show? Luann’s Wedding Doubts EXPOSED Amid Tom Cheating Rumors

Last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York was all about men.

After weeks of listening to Sonja Morgan complain that she doesn’t spend enough time with her, Tinsley Mortimer finally agreed to a night out with her sensitive roommate. The two were joined by fellow housewife, Ramona Singer.

“I hear though that you are really good at dating and men, so I need some tips,” Tinsley said to the newly divorced Ramona. Tinsley, 41, has admitted she’s on the prowl for a new husband and even enlisted Sonja to help her create a list of traits needed in her perfect man — including that he must be over the age of 40.

Ramona advised Tinsley to maintain eye contact and smile at guys she’s interested in, which the Southern girl immediately took to heart as she set her sights on a “20-something” heartthrob, naturally named Chad.

“She has definitely veered off the highway here,” Sonja said as Tinsley continued to go after Chad, who confessed he was just 23. “Big mistake. This guy’s not on the list. This guy, for me, is a love-and-leave-him guy,” added Sonja.

Tinsley, more influenced by her vodka cocktail than reason at that point, snipped, “Eff the list. Isn’t it just a suggestion?” and proceeded to make out with her hot new play thing.

Later on in the episode, Ramona picked up a man of her own while at a bar with her friends Kathleen and Missy, the latter of whom revealed she was once in a relationship with Luann D’Agostino’s now husband, Tom.

“I found out that we weren’t dating anymore because I walked in on him and [Luann] together at a bar,” Missy confessed.

Luann’s new hubby has been dodging cheating allegations since last season, when Bethenny Frankel received a photo of Tom kissing another woman at the Regency Hotel. Despite the rumors, Luann has stuck by her decision to marry the New York businessman.

“It’s pretty obvious she’s made her bed, she’s in love, she wants to marry Tom, and that’s it,” explained Ramona of Luann’s ability to look past Tom’s bad behavior.

But later at Dorinda Medley’s charity event for Beauty for Freedom, a friend of Luann’s made a bombshell confession to Carole Radziwell about the former Countess’ much-discussed relationship.

While looking at auction items, Carole innocently asked Luann’s friend Barbara Kavovit if she was excited about Luann’s upcoming wedding.

“Honestly, no,” Barbara replied. When Carole followed up by asking if Luann was excited, Barbara was even blunter.

“Honestly, I think she has something to prove…She’d rather go through with it and get divorced than call it off,” Barbara claimed.

Barbara also shared that even though she told Luann about the cheating rumors surrounding Tom, the Countess still planned on going through with the wedding.

“She could be making the biggest mistake of her life,” Carole replied.

