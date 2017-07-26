Shannon Beador’s Friends Worried About ‘RHOC’ Star After Violent Meltdowns

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador’s friends are concerned for her well-being after a slew of shocking public breakdowns, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“Everyone is really starting to worry about Shannon,” an insider told Radar. “She is in a really dark place!”

During this week’s shocking episode, she got into a blowout fight with Kelly Dodd, which ended with Beador hurling a plate across a crowded restaurant at her frenemy as she left.

Earlier in the same episode, she melted down sobbing after a seemingly minor disagreement with costar Lydia McLaughlin.

According to a source close to the 53-year-old wife of David, 52, “the real problem is that Shannon just thinks that being on the show is more important than her own physical and mental health.”

As Radar readers know, Beador is still struggling with her massive weight gain over the past year, her epic feud with former best friend Vicki Gunvalson, and, of course, her husband’s cheating scandal two years ago and lingering marital issues.

Unfortunately, though Beador has been working hard to shed the pounds, the insider told Radar that, sadly, she has not been very successful so far.

