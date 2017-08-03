‘RHOC’ Star Peggy Sulahian’s ‘Heartbroken’ Gay Brother SLAMS ‘Homophobic’ Sister

Real Housewives of Orange County star Peggy Sulahian has maintained her silence over shocking allegations that she is “homophobic” and banned her own brother, Pol’ Atteu, from their father’s funeral for being gay.

However, Atteu — a fashion designer and owner of Pol’ Atteu Haute Couture in Beverly Hills, Calif. – confirmed in an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com that his sister turned her back on him simply due to his sexual orientation.

“I love my sister and I always will. But I am heartbroken over what she has done,” said Atteu, who is engaged to his partner of 16 years, Patrik Simpson.

“She deleted me out of her life, and she is preventing me from having any sort of relationship with her children even though I am their uncle.”

As Radar was the first to report, the 43-year-old Bravo star was accused of being “extremely homophobic” by several family members, who claimed that the brunette beauty tried to ban her sibling and his soon-to-be spouse from attending their father’s funeral.

But according to Atteu, the family feud is even nastier. He said he has been estranged from his sister since he came out over two decades ago.

“Peggy did not let me know that my father was dying and I was never able to say goodbye to him,” a grief-stricken Atteu told Radar, adding that his father knew that he was a homosexual and supported it.

“She stole that moment from me and I am still devastated over it!”

Simpson said Sulahian treated the couple with “hate and disgust” at the memorial last year.

“When we were at the funeral, Peggy looked at us with such hate and disgust. She turned her back on us when we were only there to pay respects and say goodbye to Pol’s loving dad. He would be rolling in his grave if he saw how his daughter treated his son because of the fact that he is gay,” Simpson fumed.

A rep for Sulahian declined to comment on allegations that she banned her brother from their father’s funeral for being gay.

