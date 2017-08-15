Not So Perfect Family! ‘RHOC’ Stars Peggy & Diko Sulahian’s Secret Divorce Exposed

Peggy Sulahian claims to have the perfect marriage to her husband of over 20 years, Diko.

However, it seems the Real Housewives of Orange County star has been feeding her fans a major fib. RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained court documents proving that the Sulahians got divorced way back in 1996!

On April 24 of that year, Dikran K. Sulahian filed a petition for dissolution of marriage against Peggy Atteukenian, the reality mom’s maiden name.

According to the Los Angeles Superior Court documents, the two were married on April 29, 1995 and separated less than one year later, on March 29, 1996.

PHOTOS: Everything You Need To Know About ‘RHOC”S DRAMATIC New Cast Member Peggy Sulahian

Diko stated that the divorce was due to “irreconcilable differences” and he requested to terminate the court’s jurisdiction to award spousal support.

READ THE SHOCKING DIVORCE PAPERS

Despite his current status as luxury vehicle CEO, Diko listed the couple’s liabilities as “credit card debts.”

Peggy responded to Diko’s filing one month later, on May 22, and requested that her name be reinstated to Peggy Atteukenian.

According to the papers, the divorce was finalized on December 11, 1996, by Superior Court of California Judge Robert A. Schinder.

Neither party was present when the marriage was officially dissolved.

A rep for Peggy did not respond to Radar’s request for comment, and Radar was unable to locate any remarriage certificate.

PHOTOS: ‘RHOC’ Battle! Inside Peggy Sulahian & Shannon Beador’s EXPLOSIVE Feud

Peggy and Diko went on to have three children, and appear to be together today — though perhaps not in a legal marriage.

As Radar previously reported, the 43-year-old newbie first came under fire last month, when several family members and friends came forth with claims that she was “homophobic” after banning her fashion designer brother Pol’ Atteu from attending their father’s funeral for being gay.

Do you think that Peggy should be asked to return to ‘RHOC’ next season? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.