Porsha DUMPED! Williams Ditched By BFF Shamea After Party Snub & Sex Rumors

Porsha Williams is losing friends fast!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 35, has been dumped by her longtime best friend, actress Shamea Morton, sources confirmed to RadarOnline.com.

“Shamea realized Porsha was not being a good friend to her,” a Bravo insider told Radar. “She felt stabbed in the back.”

As RHOA fans watched on the Bravo hit last night, Williams ditched Morton’s engagement party last minute, leaving the bride-to-be in tears. Though the controversial divorcee claimed she didn’t want to run into frenemy host Kandi Burruss, 40, at the glam soiree, Morton didn’t buy the excuse.

And, of course, in a previous episode, Williams seemed to encourage Phaedra Parks‘ rumors that Burruss and Morton, 35, were lesbian lovers.

“They are really close,” Williams told Parks and Sheree Whitfield.

Lawddd This Episode Was DEEP! ☕🔥 #RHOA #PhaedraParks #ShereeWhitfield #PorshaWilliams #KandiBurruss #ShameaMorton A video posted by Real Housewives Of Atlanta 🍑 (@realhousewivesatlanta) on Jan 1, 2017 at 6:20pm PST

After the episode aired, Morton seemed to respond to Williams’ diss on Instagram.

“When someone you consider a best friend will cosign a lie about you…it gives you a new definition of friendship!” she said in not-so-cryptic fashion.

When someone you consider a best friend will cosign a lie about you …it gives you a new definition of friendship! #hurt #girlcode A photo posted by Shamea Morton (@shameamorton) on Jan 1, 2017 at 6:56pm PST

A source claimed Williams fueled the rumors because she felt “threatened” by her friend.

And former bestie Burruss “still thinks Porsha is a total joke ,” the source added. “She sees that Porsha changes friends like she changes hairstyles!”

