‘RHOA’ Brawl Caught On Camera: Matt & Peter’s Insane Fight

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

The ladies of the Real Housewives of Atlanta have nothing on the guys!

Never-before-seen footage of the brutal brawl between Peter Thomas and Matt Jordan has finally been released and it is insane.

During a visit to the Power 98 radio station in Charlotte Jordan rips into Thomas and his anger escalates into a knock-down-drag-out fight.

“I’m not going to argue,” Jordan says in an explicative-riddle rants against Thomas, who was sitting in the corner of the station’s studio.

In the video posted on The Shade Room Instagram, Jordan calls Thomas a “b**ch,” throws a water bottle at him and then lunges past the radio staff and jumps on him.

Throwing punches, Jordan and Thomas slam on the table and it takes two guys to pull Jordan off of Thomas.

Thomas called the police and filed an assault report against Jordan, a former pro-soccer player who previously dated ‘RHOA’ star Kenya Moore. He claimed that Thomas and Todd Tucker, Kandi Burruss’ husband, “coached” him into getting $10,000 from Moore.

Real Housewives of Atlanta's newest cast members 😂 #Patrica #Matesha via: @iamatlien A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 12, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

