Restraining Order Granted! Mel B’s Ex Nanny Must Stay Away From Singer For 5 Years

Mel B‘s restraining order against her former nanny, Lorraine Gilles, has been granted, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a Los Angeles judge approved the 41-year-old’s request for a five-year restraining order on Thursday.

“The Court finds that the Petitioner Melanie Brown has established clear and convincing evidence to grant a restraining order,” the order stated, reports ET.

As Radar previously reported, Mel B dragged her ex nanny into her nasty split from Stephen Belafonte last month, claiming that the young woman and her estranged husband had carried on an affair that left Gilles pregnant — with a baby she eventually aborted.

But Gilles’ filed her own lawsuit soon after, denying claims that she’s “a homewrecker, prostitute and extortionist.” In fact, she alleged, it was the singer who “seduced” her into a kinky “sexual relationship” that took over her life.

Mel B filed for divorce from Belafonte on March 20. She also filed a restraining order from her estranged husband to protect her and their three children. In the restraining order, she claims he physically and emotionally abused her, forced her to have threesomes and more disturbing details throughout their 10-year marriage.

Belafonte has denied the claims, as he told reporters, “I am really distraught with how this is going to affect our children… I’m shocked at those allegations.” Gilles’ sister Jacquelyn Baartz denied her sister had a sexual relationship with her employer. “I don’t know where this is coming from,” she told Daily Mail. “She worked for the family for seven years and had nothing but positive experiences.

