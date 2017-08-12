Rebecca Gayheart’s Troubled Sister Dies After Jail Drama

Rebecca Gayheart’s troubled sister Rachel has died, Radar has learned.

Lonnie Brewer, jail administrator for the Perry County jail, confirmed to Radar that Rachel Gayheart died at the Hazard ARH Medical Center Hospital in Kentucky following some time in jail.

“She came to the jail first, then died in the hospital yesterday after being in the hospital three or four days,” Brewer said to Radar on Saturday. “I don’t know what the cause of death is.”

Brewer added, “There’s a lot to the story but I can’t tell you more. It was an unfortunate incident. “I can’t tell you why she was in jail. I am not talking about the family or giving out arrest details,” he said. The Perry County Coroner has so far not returned Radar’s call. As Star Magazine reported in 2014, Rachel had issues with drugs in the past. Star discovered Rachel had been arrested three times.

Dane is probably best known for playing “Dr. McSteamy” on “Grey’s Anatomy.” At the height of his “McSteamy” fame in 2009, a leaked video showed a woozy Dane in a hot tub session with Gayheart and ex-Miss Teen USA contestant Kari Ann Peniche.

“Rachel has had problems with drugs,” their father, Curtis Gayheart, previously confirmed to Star.

A source added three years ago to Star, “Rachel dug herself into a financial ditch and had to turn to her big sister for help. But Rebecca loves her and was happy she could bail her out.” Curtis said that the former Noxzema girl did help her sister back then.

Rebecca, 45, and her husband Eric Dane have weathered scandals in the past.

In 2001, Rebecca was driving a vehicle which struck nine-year-old Jorge Cruz, Jr., as he walked across a street in Los Angeles. He died the following day from his injuries. On November 27, 2001, Rebecca pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter. She was sentenced to three years of probation, a one-year suspension of her license, a $2,800 fine, and 750 hours of community service.

In 2009, a nude video was posted online that showed Rebecca, Dane, and their pal, Kari Ann Peniche. Although the threesome didn’t have sex, it raised eyebrows. Rebecca and Dane have two kids and they put the video scandal behind them.

But as Radar recently reported, Rebecca was spotted partying with another man as Dane battled depression.

