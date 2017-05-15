Inside Prince William & Kate’s Secret Marriage Counseling Sessions

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Prince William is still struggling to get out of the doghouse with his wife Kate after his flirty ski vacation with party pals in March.

Now sources reveal the 34-year-old red-faced King-in-waiting is has agreed to couples’ therapy to save his marriage with Kate, 35.

“Of course it was all downplayed, but Kate was horrified and since then Wills has been nothing short of a slave trying to make amends,” an insider revealed of the pair, who have been making joint-appearances.

“All these publicity stunts and interviews are total deflections from the truth; Kate’s really struggling to forgive him.”

As Radar reported, Kate put William on a short leash after she caught him partying with a gaggle of women while on a recent ski trip, which was supposed to be a guys’ trip.

“She was humiliated and part of their therapy is for him to make public gestures to repair the damage,” noted the insider.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s discomfort was on full display when they recently did a BBC1 interview together, pointed out the insider.

“Playing a normal married couple on that BBC1 radio interview was really bizarre for a Royal Couple, but William has agreed to be the public doting husband and convince the world they have a happy marriage.”

